Friendly Match : Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia, a clash that promises to be spectacular

Ivory Coast will be reunited with its former coach, Hervé Renard.

A duel will pit Ivory Cost against Saudi Arabia. Scheduled for November 14, the friendly match will take place in Jeddah.

The Ivorian team, which is preparing for the 2026 World Cup and the 2025 African Cup of Nations in Morocco, will face a Saudi team in top form. The match is part of a busy schedule, with a second test scheduled against Oman shortly after.

Emotions will be high

Ivory Coast will be reunited with its former coach in this friendly match. This match will mark Hervé Renard's reunion with the Elephants, whom he led to victory at the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

Currently in charge of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard will play a special role in this match. This will be the first official confrontation between these two nations, which have distinguished histories in international competition.