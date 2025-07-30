French swimmer Léon Marchand breaks 14-year-old record

French swimmer Léon Marchand is showcasing phenomenal form and results, continuing to rewrite records one after another.

Details: The World Swimming Championships are currently underway in Singapore, where Frenchman Léon Marchand is competing. He set a new record in the 200-meter individual medley, completing the distance in 1 minute and 52.69 seconds.

Marchand shaved 1.31 seconds off the previous record, which belonged to American Ryan Lochte and was set on July 28, 2011, at the World Championships in Shanghai, China.

Leon Marchand vs. Ryan Lochte! 🔥 Marchand clocks an incredible 1:52.69 in the men’s 200m IM, going head-to-head with Lochte’s legendary pace pic.twitter.com/ndAFU1j1Rm — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 30, 2025

Throughout his career, Marchand has now claimed his sixth world championship gold. Last year, he was one of the standout stars of the Paris Olympics, winning four gold and one bronze medal.

Reminder: During the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, which took place in Bollène, France, an unidentified man ran onto the course from the crowd of fans.