Freedom to dream. Inter Miami unveiled their kit for the upcoming season. PHOTO

Football news Today, 13:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
MLS representative Inter Miami has unveiled the kit for the upcoming season.

On their official channels, they shared photos of players in the updated home kit and released a video. The primary slogan for the new collection is "Freedom to Dream."

Netflix star Sofía Vergara hosted a dinner with Lionel Messi and other star players from Inter Miami. On her Instagram page, the actress posted a photo with Argentinean Lionel Messi, defender Jordi Alba, midfielder Sergio Busquets, and striker Luis Suárez. Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was also present.

The new MLS season kicks off on February 22, with Inter Miami opening against Real Salt Lake, not the Madrid-based Real. The team, featuring former Barcelona players, will be playing away from home in Salt Lake.

