A starry dinner. Leo Messi meets Sofia Vergara for dinner

Football news Today, 10:32
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A starry dinner. Leo Messi meets Sofia Vergara for dinner Photo: https://www.instagram.com/sofiavergara/

The Netflix star Sofia Vergara hosted a dinner with Lionel Messi and other star players from Inter Miami.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared a photograph with the Argentine Lionel Messi, defender Jordi Alba, midfielder Sergio Busquets, and striker Luis Suarez. Additionally, Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, was present.

Many teams are gradually returning after the Christmas holidays, and Inter Miami is no exception as they commence preparations for the upcoming MLS season. Consequently, Inter Miami's training, with players on the field, resembles the style of Barcelona's training during the period from 2014 to 2020.

The new MLS season kicks off on February 22, with Inter Miami opening against Real Salt Lake, not the Madrid-based Real. The team, featuring former Barcelona players, will play as the away side.

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian-American actress and model. She played the leading female role in the television series "Modern Family," earning four Golden Globe nominations and seven Primetime Emmy nominations. In 2014, Forbes ranked her 32nd among the most influential women globally in the fashion industry.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF
