Four-time NBA champion retires

Basketball news
Renowned American basketball player Andre Iguodala, at the age of 39, has announced his retirement. He stated that he now plans to venture into the world of investment business.

Iguodala enjoyed a nineteen-season career in the NBA. He was drafted in 2004 and played for various teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and Miami Heat.

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, he became an NBA champion four times (in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022). He was named the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals. In 2012, he participated in the NBA All-Star Game and earned selections to the NBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams.

As a member of the USA national team, he won the 2010 FIBA World Championship and secured a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Andre Iguodala has been sidelined from the court for an extended period due to injuries. He suffered a wrist injury on March 14 in a game against Phoenix and had to miss many matches. Prior to that, he was sidelined for a year from his team due to a hip injury. In the last year, he played just eight games for the Golden State Warriors.

