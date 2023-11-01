RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world

FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world

Football news Today, 04:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world

The authoritative publication FourFourTwo presented the best footballers in the world who play in the right-back position.

The leader of English Manchester City, Kyle Walker, topped the rating. Following him were Ashraf Hakimi from French PSG and Trent Alexander-Arnold from English Liverpool.

The list of the best right-backs of 2022 included the following players:

1. Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England team).
2. Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Moroccan national team).
3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England team).
4. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle, England team).
5. Joao Cancelo (Barcelona, Portugal national team).
6. Ben White (Arsenal, England team).
7. Jeremy Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).
8. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
9. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli, Italian national team).
10. Reece James (Chelsea, England team).

Let us remember that last season Walker helped Manchester City achieve a treble - the team won the national championship, cup and Champions League.

In addition, as part of the England team, he reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023