FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world

The authoritative publication FourFourTwo presented the best footballers in the world who play in the right-back position.

The leader of English Manchester City, Kyle Walker, topped the rating. Following him were Ashraf Hakimi from French PSG and Trent Alexander-Arnold from English Liverpool.

The list of the best right-backs of 2022 included the following players:

1. Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England team).

2. Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Moroccan national team).

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England team).

4. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle, England team).

5. Joao Cancelo (Barcelona, Portugal national team).

6. Ben White (Arsenal, England team).

7. Jeremy Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).

8. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

9. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli, Italian national team).

10. Reece James (Chelsea, England team).

Let us remember that last season Walker helped Manchester City achieve a treble - the team won the national championship, cup and Champions League.

In addition, as part of the England team, he reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.