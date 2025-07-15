Fortaleza Part Ways With Juan Pablo Vojvoda After Four-Year Tenure

Juan Pablo Vojvoda has been dismissed as head coach of Fortaleza following the team’s 2–0 loss to Ceará in the Brazilian league. The Argentine leaves after a historic four-year spell, but recent results proved unsustainable: the team is winless in its last nine matches, with six straight losses, and sits 18th in the league, inside the relegation zone.

The club confirmed the decision on Monday after a meeting with Vojvoda and his staff. In a heartfelt statement, Fortaleza thanked the coach for his “legacy, love, respect, and loyalty,” and said his place in the club’s history is secure.

Appointed in May 2021, Vojvoda departs as one of the most successful managers in Fortaleza’s history. In 309 matches, he recorded 144 wins, 77 draws, and 88 losses, with a win rate of 54.9%. He led the team to five trophies: two Copa do Nordeste titles (2022, 2024) and three Campeonato Cearense crowns (2021, 2022, 2023). In 2023, he also guided the club to a historic runner-up finish in the Copa Sudamericana.

His entire staff, including assistants Nahuel Martínez and Gastón Liendo, fitness coach Luis Azpiazu, psychologist Christian Rodríguez, and goalkeeping coach Santiago Piccinini, also left the club. With recent eliminations and poor league form, Fortaleza now turns its attention to a crucial rebuild in hopes of avoiding relegation.