Former Real Madrid star could return to European football

Besiktas has expressed interest in the Colombian midfield maestro James Rodriguez, who is currently playing for Brazilian side Sao Paulo. This information comes from the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

According to the source, negotiations have already commenced, but the Brazilian club is reluctant to part ways with the player. The transfer window in Turkey will close on Friday, February 9.

The 32-year-old James has been with Sao Paulo since July of last year. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2025.

Best known for his performances with Real Madrid, the Colombian midfielder has played 125 matches for Los Blancos, netting 37 goals. He won the UEFA Champions League twice with the Spanish giants.

James has also played for Bayern Munich, Monaco, Porto, Everton, Olympiakos, among other clubs.