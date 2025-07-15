Former Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Takes Charge of African Giant

Former assistant coach of South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns, Romain Folz, has taken on a new role at the helm of a top side.

Details: According to reports from Lorenz Kohler, Folz has been appointed head coach of Tanzanian giants Young Africans. The club expects Romain Folz to arrive later this week. He replaces Miloud Hamdi, who has moved to Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily.

Notably, we also reported that 38-year-old South African coach Rulani Mokwena has attracted interest from Algerian club MC Alger. The nine-time Algerian champions are hoping to secure Mokwena’s signature.

Reminder: Young Africans finished the season with 82 points from 30 matches, four points clear of Simba, and secured their fourth consecutive league title. In total, this marks the club’s 26th Premier League crown in their storied history.