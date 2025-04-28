Former England international names the perfect club for Vardy's career continuation

The legendary forward Jamie Vardy will indeed leave Leicester at the end of the season, and it remains unknown where he will continue his career. However, experts are already speculating on where he should land.

Details: Former England midfielder Lee Hendrie, considering that Vardy is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter, named this club as the perfect fit for his career continuation.

Quote: “Obviously, his contract is up, and it's widely known that he supports the Owls. I think most clubs will look at Vardy and think they could sign him.

We know that this season he probably had to work a bit in the Premier League, so you feel that clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, if the connections are there and there's a chance that Vardy fits all the parameters, will think, yes, that would be a fantastic move,” Hendrie told Football League World.