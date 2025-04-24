End of an era. Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

One of the most iconic, if not the most iconic player in Leicester's history, Jamie Vardy will soon conclude his adventure with the "Foxes" as both parties have decided to part ways.

Details: Leicester's press office has announced that the 38-year-old striker will leave the club at the end of the season. "Foxes" fans will have the opportunity to bid farewell to their legendary forward on May 18 during the last home game of the season against Ipswich.

Recall: Vardy is truly a legendary player, having joined Leicester back in 2012 and being one of the few who witnessed the team's sensational championship win in 2016. Besides the championship, he has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and has twice been a Championship victor.

About 500 appearances and nearly 200 goals - such are Vardy's achievements at Filbert Way, unmatched in the club's 141-year history. It was previously reported that the forward might continue his career in the MLS.