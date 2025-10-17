Former coach says Pirates striker can score 15 goals

Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma needs game time

Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who joined from Richards Bay in July, has been backed by his former coach, Ronnie Gabriel.

According to the Natal Rich Boyz mentor, the 23-year-old Mbuthuma is capable of scoring 15 goals if given enough time to play.

“It’s the start of good things to come for him,” Gabriel told Soccer Laduma. “He will go on, and he can end up being a 15-goal striker per season for Pirates as things stand."

“He just needs to be given the chance – the trust – he needs to be given that opportunity and he can deliver for the team,” Gabriel added.

Meanwhile, Mbuthuma may feature on Sunday as Pirates take on Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League second-round preliminary qualifiers.