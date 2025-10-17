Former Chiefs midfielder retires at 34

Keagan Buchanan retires from football

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Keagan Buchanan has announced his retirement after a 15-year career.

The Cape Town-born star started at the famous Ikamva academy at Ajax Cape Town, before returning at the age of 32 via places like Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC.

“From an 8-year-old kid at Ajax with a dream, to living that dream on pitches across the country, I can only be grateful,” Buchanan announced on social media.

“Football has given me everything: memories, lessons, friendships, and moments I’ll carry for life.

As this chapter closes, I give all glory to God for every step, every setback, and every comeback.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of the journey — teammates, coaches, fans, family, and friends.

“This game shaped me. But most importantly, it prepared me for what’s next," the midfielder concluded as he prepares for an admin role at Hope FC in the ABC Motsepe League.