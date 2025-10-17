ES ES FR FR
Coach reveals offers for Chiefs player

Coach reveals offers for Chiefs player

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari received offers
Football news
Coach reveals failed offers for Chiefs player

The head coach of the Rwanda national side, Adel Amrouche, has revealed that a few clubs attempted to sign Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

According to the Algerian coach, Amakhosi's asking price was unrealistic for the 26-year-old goalkeeper. Ntwari joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy in July 2024 on a three-year deal.

Also read: Kaizer Chiefs post big update on trip to the Congo

“A lot of teams contacted me, [but] the team [Chiefs] asked a lot of money. You must be realistic,” Amrouche told iDiski Times. “It’s good when you have three very good goalkeepers instead of one.

“It’s difficult for me to say what I think, maybe because I want to protect my goalkeeper,” he added.

Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy Schedule TS Galaxy News TS Galaxy Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
