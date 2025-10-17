Coach reveals offers for Chiefs player

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari received offers

The head coach of the Rwanda national side, Adel Amrouche, has revealed that a few clubs attempted to sign Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

According to the Algerian coach, Amakhosi's asking price was unrealistic for the 26-year-old goalkeeper. Ntwari joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy in July 2024 on a three-year deal.

“A lot of teams contacted me, [but] the team [Chiefs] asked a lot of money. You must be realistic,” Amrouche told iDiski Times. “It’s good when you have three very good goalkeepers instead of one.

“It’s difficult for me to say what I think, maybe because I want to protect my goalkeeper,” he added.