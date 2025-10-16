Kaizer Chiefs confirm CAF match blackout

ES ES FR FR
Today, 14:21
Kaizer Chiefs are travelling to the Democratic Republic of Congo to battle AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup, but there is bad news for South African TV viewers.

Amakhosi have dropped an unwelcome update before Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup second-round qualifier against AS Simba in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite DStv and SABC's plans to broadcast the action on Saturday at 15:00, Amakhosi's latest update says the clash will not be televised.

Reports from the continent suggest that host club AS Simba have declined to grant SuperSport TV and SABC the broadcast rights, leaving South African fans without live coverage of the crucial away leg.

