Kaizer Chiefs announce travelling squad to Lubumbashi

Football news Today, 12:06
Kaizer Chiefs announce travelling squad to Lubumbashi Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed a 22-man squad heading for the Democratic Republic of Congo as they gear up for their CAF Confederation Cup showdown with AS Simba.

Amakhosi fly to Lubumbashi boasting a balanced squad that blends tried and tested players with exciting new additions.

Amakhosi will lock horns with the Kolwezi-based side on Saturday afternoon at the iconic Stade TP Mazembe, with kick-off at 15:00, and a coveted spot in the group stages on the line.

Also read: Kaizer Chiefs questioned on TS Galaxy star

Goalkeepers: Brandon Petersen, Fiacre Ntwari, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Aden McCarthy, Bradley Cross, Dilan Solomons, Reeve Frosler

Midfielders: Lebohang Maboe, Thabo Cele, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Gaston Sirino, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi

Forwards: Pule Mmodi, Glody Lilepo, Khanyisa Mayo, Wandile Duba, Ashley Du Preez.

