Chiefs made a mistake with Bafana star

Mlungisi Ngubane hails Khulumani Ndamane
Football news Today, 02:04
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Chiefs made a mistake with Bafana star Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Former AmaZulu FC maestro Mlungisi Ngubane is feeling for Kaizer Chiefs. Khulumani Ndamane, the club's former central defender, left Amakhosi's reserve team to join TS Galaxy in July 2024.

Tuesday saw him help Bafana Bafana to a clean sheet in the defining 3-0 win over Rwanda for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Also read: Former Chiefs captain joins Young Africans

“Kaizer Chiefs made a significant mistake by letting him go,” Ngubane told KickOff. "They must be regretting their decision.

“Whoever was responsible for scouting players for Chiefs should be brought back. I’m not sure who is currently overseeing development at the club; it seems they prioritise good English speakers over actual talent,” The Usuthu legend added.

