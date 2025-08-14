Forge FC Add Young Greek Midfielder on Multi-Year Deal

Forge FC have signed Greek midfielder Christos Liatifis to a guaranteed contract through the 2027 Canadian Premier League season with a club option for 2028. The club announced the move on Thursday, Aug. 14, positioning the 20-year-old as a fresh piece for the midfield as the contenders sharpen their roster for the stretch run.

Liatifis joins from Panathinaikos in Greece’s Super League after rising through the club’s academy. He featured for the U17s and U19s before earning a promotion to the senior team in July 2025. With Panathinaikos U19, he made 57 appearances, logged 3,068 minutes and recorded three goals and two assists. At the international level, he has 10 caps with Greece’s U17s. His profile combines range, ball-winning and short passing to connect lines in the middle third.

The signing aligns with Forge’s approach of mixing established leaders with developing talent on longer deals. A multi-year agreement gives the staff time to integrate Liatifis into the club’s positional play and to expand his role as the season progresses. Depth in central areas has been a priority as schedules tighten and tactical demands increase.

Forge return home for a top-of-the-table test this weekend. The club hosts second-place Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium. Tickets are available via the team’s website. With the roster move finalized and a marquee matchup on deck, head coach and staff gain another option to manage minutes and maintain control in midfield.