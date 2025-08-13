Football Manager unveils first look at the new game version

In 2025, a new edition of Football Manager didn’t launch—developers took a break, but now the release of the next installment is getting closer than ever.

Details: On its X page (formerly Twitter), Football Manager posted a video presentation offering a first glimpse at matchday, accompanied by the caption: “Back. Better. Building for the season ahead.”

The developers also announced that the game will be released very soon.

Back. Better. Building for the season ahead.#FM26 Match Day First Look. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zLcBEUvOQq — Football Manager (@FootballManager) August 13, 2025

