RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Esports News Football Manager unveils first look at the new game version

Football Manager unveils first look at the new game version

The new edition is just around the corner.
Esports News Today, 09:26
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Football Manager unveils first look at the new game version Photo: Football Manager

In 2025, a new edition of Football Manager didn’t launch—developers took a break, but now the release of the next installment is getting closer than ever.

Details: On its X page (formerly Twitter), Football Manager posted a video presentation offering a first glimpse at matchday, accompanied by the caption: “Back. Better. Building for the season ahead.”

The developers also announced that the game will be released very soon.

We also previously reported that an upcoming update might bring a reworked player career mode. According to the community page FC CONCEPTS, EA may introduce an open world to the player career mode in one of the future editions.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores