Following Boniface! Werder announces the signing of Cameron Puertas

The Bremen club continues to strengthen its attacking line.

The 27-year-old Spaniard will spend the next season in the Bundesliga.

Details: Today, Werder officially announced on its Instagram page the signing of Spanish attacking midfielder Cameron Puertas from Al-Qadsiah.

It is reported that Puertas joins on a one-year loan deal, with Bremen securing an option to buy the player’s contract at the end of the loan spell.

Puertas moved to Saudi side Al-Qadsiah last summer from Belgian club Union for €15 million. Since then, he has played 38 matches for the club, scoring 5 goals and providing 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €13 million.

Reminder: Official: Victor Boniface joins Werder Bremen!