Flying Eagles Captain Daniel Bameyi Finds New Home in Slovenia

Teenage Star Joins Primorje, Vows "Absolute Best" for Fans

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has completed a move from Nigeria Premier Football League club Bayelsa United to Slovenian side Primorje. The teenage defender, who has been nominated for the 2025 CAF Young Player of the Year award, says the transfer is important for his career.

Bameyi, a highly-rated prospect who has also featured for the Super Eagles, has reportedly settled well into his new life in Europe. He noted that he is anxious for what his new club holds.

“I feel good and happy to be in Primorje. It’s an amazing club with a great future," Bameyi told Soccernet.ng.

He also promised dedicated performances for the supporters. "Fans should expect nothing less than my absolute best every time I step out," he stated, adding, "I’m committed to improving, staying consistent, and giving performances that make them proud. Their support drives me to keep pushing my limits and we will do it together.”