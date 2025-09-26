Flaco López Shines at Palmeiras and Dreams of Argentina Call-Up

José Manuel “Flaco” López is enjoying the best form of his career at Palmeiras and is edging closer to a regular spot with Argentina, according to ESPN. The 24-year-old striker from Corrientes was decisive in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal series against River Plate, scoring twice, and could be recalled by Lionel Scaloni for October’s international friendlies.

“It’s a dream I have. It’s still far away, but I want to be ready if the opportunity comes,” López said. His rise from small clubs like San Lorenzo de Villa Castells and Colegiales de Tres Arroyos to starring for one of South America’s giants highlights his perseverance. At Palmeiras, he has already won the Brasileirao, Copa do Brasil and Paulista, while emerging as joint top scorer in the Libertadores alongside Lautaro Martínez with seven goals.

The Argentine coaching staff has been impressed not only by his 19 goals and four assists in 48 matches this year but also by his physical strength, tactical discipline and ability to fit seamlessly into a squad full of World Cup winners. His versatility stands out: at 1.90 meters, he can play as a central striker, wide forward or second striker, and even carry the ball forward in transitions.

With Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez locked into starting roles, López appears to be in contention for the third forward spot, competing mainly with Valentín Castellanos. “I hope to keep getting call-ups. The first one was spectacular and I enjoyed every moment,” he admitted.

Argentina will face Venezuela in Miami and Puerto Rico in Chicago in October, matches that could offer López another chance to prove himself. From regional leagues to continental prominence, the Palmeiras striker now dreams of making it all the way to the 2026 World Cup.