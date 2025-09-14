First hat-trick for Müller on his birthday! The German needed just three matches (VIDEO)

Thomas Müller scores his first hat-trick for Vancouver

Today, in the latest round of the MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps delivered a crushing home victory over Philadelphia Union, with Thomas Müller netting his first hat-trick of the championship.

Details: It was a sizzling night at BC Place in Vancouver. The hosts, welcoming Philadelphia, left no room for doubt about the outcome. From the first whistle, Thomas Müller's side dominated play, controlled possession, created chance after chance, and opened the scoring in the 18th minute. The rout continued, with German midfielder Thomas Müller playing a pivotal role.

In the 29th minute, Müller converted the first penalty of the match: he sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 3-0. Just before halftime, Vancouver was awarded another penalty against Philadelphia, and once again Müller was clinical – 4-0.

Worth noting: Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips 14 September 2025

After the break, Vancouver didn't let up, piling on the pressure and scoring twice more before the 80th minute. The final word belonged to Müller: in the 88th minute, he capitalized in the opponent's box, notching the seventh goal of the match and his personal third. The result: a resounding 7-0 win, with Vancouver securing at least third place in the Western Conference.

Alles Gute zum Geburtstag, Thomas Müller.



A birthday hat trick for the German legend! 🎂🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/6pZL0r1wN9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 14, 2025

This was Müller's third MLS appearance. Across these games, he's already scored four goals, with three coming from the penalty spot.

See also: Is a scandal brewing? Fans outraged by Thomas Müller's debut goal in MLS! (VIDEO)