Firmino's team beats Benzema's team. Al-Ahly narrowly defeats Al-Ittihad

On Friday, October 6, matches of the Saudi Arabian Professional League took place as part of the ninth round, and Al-Ittihad faced Al-Ahli.

Al-Ittihad had more possession of the ball, but Al-Ahli played sharper and had more chances to score. In the 31st minute, Frank Kessié opened the scoring and put the visitors ahead. No more goals were scored by the end of the first half.

After the break, the home team increased their sharpness and had several opportunities. Moreover, they continued to dominate on the football field. In the 71st minute, Karim Benzema equalized the score, but after a video replay review, the referee disallowed the goal. Al-Ittihad couldn't create any more chances for a goal, losing to Al-Ahli with a minimal score of 1-0.

Saudi Arabian Professional League. Matcday 9

Al-Ittihad - Al-Ahli - 0:1

Goals: 0-1 - 31 Kessié