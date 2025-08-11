RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea

Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea

The first goal is in!
Football news Today, 10:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea https://x.com/BafanaBafana

The deadlock was broken pretty quickly in this match.

Details: Bafana Bafana faced off against Guinea in the Group C round of the African Nations Championship.

The South Africans hit the ground running, and by the 10th minute, thanks to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema, they had already opened the scoring.

In the opening round, Bafana Bafana drew with Algeria, so now only a victory will keep their hopes alive for advancing from the group.

Reminder: Famed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Jethren Barr diagnosed with a serious illness

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Guinea Guinea Schedule Guinea News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores