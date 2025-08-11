Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea
The first goal is in!
The deadlock was broken pretty quickly in this match.
Details: Bafana Bafana faced off against Guinea in the Group C round of the African Nations Championship.
The South Africans hit the ground running, and by the 10th minute, thanks to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema, they had already opened the scoring.
In the opening round, Bafana Bafana drew with Algeria, so now only a victory will keep their hopes alive for advancing from the group.
Reminder: Famed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Jethren Barr diagnosed with a serious illness
