Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea

The deadlock was broken pretty quickly in this match.

Details: Bafana Bafana faced off against Guinea in the Group C round of the African Nations Championship.

The South Africans hit the ground running, and by the 10th minute, thanks to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema, they had already opened the scoring.

In the opening round, Bafana Bafana drew with Algeria, so now only a victory will keep their hopes alive for advancing from the group.

