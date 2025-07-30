Famed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Jethren Barr diagnosed with a serious illness

Due to his illness, he has had to put his career on hold.

Details: Today, FARPost reported some sad news. The 29-year-old South African goalkeeper Jethren Barr, who until recently played for Drogheda United, has become the victim of a severe illness.

“For the past couple of months, I haven’t been feeling well and couldn’t get back to playing football. The truth is, I’ve been diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome,” Barr told the portal.

Jethren expressed his full determination to fight the illness and asked fans to pray for him:

“Right now, I’m working with a team of specialists to battle this condition and, hopefully, recover, but as I’ve been told, it could take a year. This is a complex, often debilitating condition that affects how my body manages energy, rest, and even basic daily tasks. Some days are better than others, but it’s been a tough and humbling journey. That’s why I’ve decided to step back from my professional playing career. Honestly, I’ve had to turn down a huge number of offers to return to football, which was difficult but necessary. I thank all those teams for their interest. I would appreciate your prayers,” the goalkeeper added.

Jethren Barr was the first-choice goalkeeper for Bafana Bafana at the 2023 COSAFA Cup, where he helped the team reach the semifinals before Bafana Bafana were defeated by Zambia.

Reminder: Bafana Bafana footballer to continue his career in England