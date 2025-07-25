Bafana Bafana footballer to continue his career in England

This summer has already seen several South African players make the move to Europe, and now another footballer is set to continue his career in England.

Details: The club has officially confirmed that midfielder Luke Le Roux will continue his career with Portsmouth, a team competing in England's League One. His previous team was Swedish side IFK Värnamo. However, the transfer fee has not been disclosed.

We also reported earlier that a Bafana Bafana player signed a new contract with AGF, the Danish Superliga side that finished sixth last season. The deal runs until the summer of 2029.

Reminder: QPR officially announced the signing of young defender Thalony Smith. The player was part of South Africa’s U-20 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations and previously played for Stellenbosch.