Official. Bafana Bafana wing-back signs new contract with European club

South African defender Gift Links has been representing Danish side AGF Aarhus for six years — and his story with the club is set to continue.

Details: The Bafana Bafana international has signed a new contract with AGF, who finished sixth in the Danish Superliga last season. The deal runs until the summer of 2029. While no further details were disclosed, the club expressed great satisfaction with the agreement.

Quote: “Gift is a standout player in the Superliga and a very important player for AGF. In recent years, he has also developed into a central figure in the squad and the club off the pitch as well. Because of his personal qualities, both the city and the club have embraced him. I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to extend his contract until 2029,” said the club’s sporting director, Carsten V. Jensen.

Reminder: Links joined AGF Aarhus in September 2019. Since making his debut on September 15 that year, he has played 172 matches and scored 13 goals for the club.