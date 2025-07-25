Ghana vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 26, 2025

In the third-place match of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana will face South Africa. We have prepared information on where and when to watch this game.

Ghana vs South Africa: what you need to know about the match

Ghana's performance in the group stage was inconsistent. They lost to South Africa 0-2, then drew 1-1 with Mali, and crushed Tanzania 4-1 in the third round. In the quarterfinals, Ghana caused a sensation by defeating Algeria 1-0. They came close to another upset in the semifinals but lost to Morocco 1-2 on penalties.

South Africa, the reigning champions of this tournament, were the favorites for the 2024 Women’s AFCON. In the group stage, the team defeated Ghana 2-0, beat Mali 4-0, and drew 1-1 with Tanzania. In the quarterfinals, Banyana Banyana edged Senegal 1-0 on penalties but fell to Nigeria 1-2 in the semifinals.

Ghana vs South Africa: when and where will the match take place?

The final match between Ghana and South Africa in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations will take place on Friday, July 25, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Ghana vs South Africa: where to watch the match online

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major television networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States can watch the match live on beIN Sport.