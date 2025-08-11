RU RU ES ES FR FR
Comeback victory! Bafana Bafana defeat Guinea

Comeback victory! Bafana Bafana defeat Guinea

Crucial 3 points.
Football news Today, 13:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bafana Bafana celebrates after scoring a goal against Guinea https://x.com/iDiskiTimes

One step closer to advancing from the group stage.

Details: Bafana Bafana secured a 2-1 win over Guinea and climbed to second place in the group standings.

After Maema opened the scoring in the 10th minute, the game settled down a bit, which allowed Guinea to equalize in the 37th minute thanks to a strike from Moussa Camara.

In the second half, South Africa came out more aggressive and focused, which resulted in another goal — in the 54th minute, Thabiso Kutumela put Bafana Bafana back in front.

After that, Guinea threw everything forward in search of an equalizer, but the South African defense held firm to secure the victory.

This is South Africa's first win at the tournament; their opening match ended in a 1-1 draw against Algeria.

Reminder: Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced

