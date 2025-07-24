Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced
Updated player list.
The tournament kicks off in just a few days.
Details: Today, the final list of players heading to CHAN 2025 with Bafana Bafana was released:
- Thamsanga Masiya.
- Kwandakwensizwa Mgonyama.
- Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.
- Terrence Mashego.
- Neo Maema Ntando Nkosi.
- Zakhele Lepasa.
- Ramahlwe Mphahlele.
- Menzi Masuku.
- Luvuyo Phewa.
- Momelezi Dlambewu.
- Thabang Molaca.
- Matlhari Makaringe.
- Kaketso Majadibodu.
- Rowan Human.
- Kopano Thuntsane.
- Wayde Jooste.
- Thabiso Kutumela.
- Malibongwe.
- Khoza Keagan Dolly.
- Samukelo Xulu.
- Andile Mbanjwa.
- Siyanda Msani.
- Keagan Johannes.
- Tebogo Tlolane.
CHAN 2025 will be held from August 2 to August 30, 2025, across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
Reminder: Khumalo hopes COSAFA Cup helped Broos find new talent for South Africa national team
