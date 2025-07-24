Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced

The tournament kicks off in just a few days.

Details: Today, the final list of players heading to CHAN 2025 with Bafana Bafana was released:

Thamsanga Masiya.

Kwandakwensizwa Mgonyama.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Terrence Mashego.

Neo Maema Ntando Nkosi.

Zakhele Lepasa.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

Menzi Masuku.

Luvuyo Phewa.

Momelezi Dlambewu.

Thabang Molaca.

Matlhari Makaringe.

Kaketso Majadibodu.

Rowan Human.

Kopano Thuntsane.

Wayde Jooste.

Thabiso Kutumela.

Malibongwe.

Khoza Keagan Dolly.

Samukelo Xulu.

Andile Mbanjwa.

Siyanda Msani.

Keagan Johannes.

Tebogo Tlolane.

CHAN 2025 will be held from August 2 to August 30, 2025, across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Reminder: Khumalo hopes COSAFA Cup helped Broos find new talent for South Africa national team