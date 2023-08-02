Fiorentina close to signing ex-Barcelona defender

Colombian national team defender Yerry Mina is close to a transfer to "Fiorentina" in Florence, according to journalist Nicolo Schira on his Twitter.

According to the source, the footballer is actively negotiating with the Italian club, and the talks are nearing completion. It is expected that the South American player will sign a contract with Fiorentina until the summer of 2024. If certain conditions are met, the agreement will be automatically extended until the summer of 2026. Currently, the defender is a free agent and can join the new club on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old Mina's previous club was "Everton," to which he transferred in 2018 from "Barcelona" for a transfer fee of 30 million euros. He played a total of 99 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. Previously, he also played for "Deportivo Pasto," "Santa Fe," and "Palmeiras."

Mina has been playing for the Colombian national team since 2016. He has represented Colombia in 40 matches, scoring seven goals, receiving seven yellow cards, and one red card.