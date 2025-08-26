Finalists confirmed for the African Nations Championship

On Tuesday, August 26, the two semi-finals of the African Nations Championship were played, and we now know the finalists of the tournament.

Madagascar and Sudan battled through to extra time after a goalless 90 minutes. The decisive goal came in the 116th minute, sealing victory for Madagascar and sending them through as the first finalists of the competition.

The other semi-final, between Morocco and Senegal, produced more drama. Senegal struck first in the 16th minute, but Morocco equalised just seven minutes later. Neither side could find a winner in regulation time, and the match went into extra time and eventually penalties. The Moroccan players held their nerve from the spot, booking their place in the CHAN final.

As a result, the African Nations Championship final will see Madagascar take on Morocco. The title decider is set for Saturday, August 30, with the third-place playoff scheduled for Friday, August 29.