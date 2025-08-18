RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda

Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda

A crucial match.
Football news Today, 12:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda https://x.com/BafanaBafana

The 11 best players of South Africa.

Details: In just half an hour, the match between Bafana Bafana and Uganda will kick off as part of Round 4 of the African Nations Championship.

Presenting Bafana's starting lineup:

  • 1 S. XULU (GK).
  • 2 R. MPHAHLELE.
  • 3 K. JOHANNES.
  • 4 K. MNGONYAMA.
  • 13 M. KHOZA.
  • 6 W. JOOSTE.
  • 8 N. NDLONDLO.
  • 10 N. MAEMA (C).
  • 14 T. MASHEGO.
  • 7 T. KUTUMELA.
  • 20 K. DOLLY.

SUBS:

  • NKOSI.
  • MASHININI.
  • MOLAOA.
  • TLOLANE.
  • MASUKU.
  • THUNTSANE (GK).
  • LEPASA.
  • MAJADIBODU.
  • DLAMBEWU.
  • MAKARINGE.
  • MBANJAWA.
  • MASIYA.

After three rounds, Bafana Bafana sit third in the group, having drawn with both Algeria and Niger, and also defeating Guinea.

Reminder: A second youth! Thabiso Kutumela draws interest from several clubs after CHAN 2024 heroics

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Uganda Uganda Schedule Uganda News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
Related Team News
South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025 Football news Today, 02:50 South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025
Thabiso Kutumela as part of the Bafana Bafana national team Football news 15 aug 2025, 03:42 A second youth! Thabiso Kutumela draws interest from several clubs after CHAN 2024 heroics
An intimidating team! In South Africa, a club named FC Covid-19 has been discovered Football news 11 aug 2025, 16:03 An intimidating team! In South Africa, a club named FC Covid-19 has been discovered
Related Tournament News
African Nations Championship: Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 10:14 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
Football news Yesterday, 08:43 Nigeria vs Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025
Bafana Bafana celebrates after scoring a goal against Guinea Football news 11 aug 2025, 13:03 Comeback victory! Bafana Bafana defeat Guinea
Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea Football news 11 aug 2025, 10:54 Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea
South Africa vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 11, 2025 Football news 11 aug 2025, 04:45 South Africa vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 11, 2025
Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025 Football news 06 aug 2025, 16:34 Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores