Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda

The 11 best players of South Africa.

Details: In just half an hour, the match between Bafana Bafana and Uganda will kick off as part of Round 4 of the African Nations Championship.

Presenting Bafana's starting lineup:

1 S. XULU (GK).

2 R. MPHAHLELE.

3 K. JOHANNES.

4 K. MNGONYAMA.

13 M. KHOZA.

6 W. JOOSTE.

8 N. NDLONDLO.

10 N. MAEMA (C).

14 T. MASHEGO.

7 T. KUTUMELA.

20 K. DOLLY.

SUBS:

NKOSI.

MASHININI.

MOLAOA.

TLOLANE.

MASUKU.

THUNTSANE (GK).

LEPASA.

MAJADIBODU.

DLAMBEWU.

MAKARINGE.

MBANJAWA.

MASIYA.

After three rounds, Bafana Bafana sit third in the group, having drawn with both Algeria and Niger, and also defeating Guinea.

African Nations Championship

Group C

South Africa starting 11 vs Uganda pic.twitter.com/tRvqF1od9f — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 18, 2025

Reminder: A second youth! Thabiso Kutumela draws interest from several clubs after CHAN 2024 heroics