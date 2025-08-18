Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda
A crucial match.
The 11 best players of South Africa.
Details: In just half an hour, the match between Bafana Bafana and Uganda will kick off as part of Round 4 of the African Nations Championship.
Presenting Bafana's starting lineup:
- 1 S. XULU (GK).
- 2 R. MPHAHLELE.
- 3 K. JOHANNES.
- 4 K. MNGONYAMA.
- 13 M. KHOZA.
- 6 W. JOOSTE.
- 8 N. NDLONDLO.
- 10 N. MAEMA (C).
- 14 T. MASHEGO.
- 7 T. KUTUMELA.
- 20 K. DOLLY.
SUBS:
- NKOSI.
- MASHININI.
- MOLAOA.
- TLOLANE.
- MASUKU.
- THUNTSANE (GK).
- LEPASA.
- MAJADIBODU.
- DLAMBEWU.
- MAKARINGE.
- MBANJAWA.
- MASIYA.
After three rounds, Bafana Bafana sit third in the group, having drawn with both Algeria and Niger, and also defeating Guinea.
