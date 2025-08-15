RU RU ES ES FR FR
A second youth! Thabiso Kutumela draws interest from several clubs after CHAN 2024 heroics

The player is once again in high demand.
Football news Today, 03:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Thabiso Kutumela as part of the Bafana Bafana national team https://www.soccerladuma.co.za

Kutumela's career could be on the verge of a major revival.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, 32-year-old Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Thabiso Kutumela has sparked a flurry of interest thanks to his goal-scoring exploits at the African Nations Championship.

According to sources, the 32-year-old forward—who found the net in both of Bafana Bafana's CHAN matches—has attracted attention from Sudanese giants Al-Hilal, as well as an undisclosed club from Albania.

It's also reported that PSL clubs such as AmaZulu, Siwelele FC, and Marumo Gallants are closely monitoring Kutumela's situation.

"Kutumela has proven he can still perform at a high level, and his goals at CHAN were a reminder to everyone of his class.

There is interest from major overseas clubs, but some PSL teams are also eager to sign him before the transfer window closes," the source added.

Currently, Kutumela is a free agent after his contract with Richards Bay expired at the start of this summer.

During this CHAN campaign, Kutumela first scored against Algeria to help Bafana Bafana secure a draw, then netted the match-winner versus Guinea to seal a victory for his team.

Reminder: Comeback victory! Bafana Bafana defeat Guinea

