RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds

Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds

Victory was within reach.
Football news Today, 15:21
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds https://x.com/SABC_Sport

Everything was decided by the referee's decisions.

Details: Today saw the fourth round of the African Nations Championship, as South Africa faced Uganda in a spectacular match that ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

This was a tough battle for Bafana Bafana. By the 31st minute, Uganda's Ssemugabi had already put his team ahead. In the 52nd minute, Mphalele drew South Africa level, and just six minutes later, Kutumela fired the hosts into the lead.

When Ndlondlo made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute, it looked like the victory was sealed. But then, two penalties against Khulu in the 88th and 96th minutes saw Uganda claw back to 3-3, denying Bafana Bafana a golden chance to top the group in the space of just ten frantic minutes.

As it stands, South Africa are third in the group, trailing Algeria on goal difference and sitting just one point behind Uganda.

Reminder: An intimidating team! In South Africa, a club named FC Covid-19 has been discovered

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Uganda Uganda Schedule Uganda News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
Related Game News
Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda Football news Today, 12:56 Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda
Related Team News
South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025 Football news Today, 02:50 South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025
Thabiso Kutumela as part of the Bafana Bafana national team Football news 15 aug 2025, 03:42 A second youth! Thabiso Kutumela draws interest from several clubs after CHAN 2024 heroics
Related Tournament News
African Nations Championship: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:15 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
Football news Yesterday, 08:43 Nigeria vs Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025
Bafana Bafana celebrates after scoring a goal against Guinea Football news 11 aug 2025, 13:03 Comeback victory! Bafana Bafana defeat Guinea
Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea Football news 11 aug 2025, 10:54 Fired-up start! Bafana Bafana open the scoring against Guinea
South Africa vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 11, 2025 Football news 11 aug 2025, 04:45 South Africa vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 11, 2025
Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025 Football news 06 aug 2025, 16:34 Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores