Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds

Everything was decided by the referee's decisions.

Details: Today saw the fourth round of the African Nations Championship, as South Africa faced Uganda in a spectacular match that ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

This was a tough battle for Bafana Bafana. By the 31st minute, Uganda's Ssemugabi had already put his team ahead. In the 52nd minute, Mphalele drew South Africa level, and just six minutes later, Kutumela fired the hosts into the lead.

When Ndlondlo made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute, it looked like the victory was sealed. But then, two penalties against Khulu in the 88th and 96th minutes saw Uganda claw back to 3-3, denying Bafana Bafana a golden chance to top the group in the space of just ten frantic minutes.

As it stands, South Africa are third in the group, trailing Algeria on goal difference and sitting just one point behind Uganda.

🏆 ℂℍ𝔸ℕ 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟜 🏆



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Uganda have equalized after being awarded a penalty following VAR review!



🇿🇦 3⃣➖3⃣ 🇺🇬



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC Sport

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE

— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 18, 2025

And so it ends at Mandela National Stadium — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 18, 2025

