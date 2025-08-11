An intimidating team! In South Africa, a club named FC Covid-19 has been discovered

The team competes at the amateur level.

Details: Deep in the lower tiers of South African football, a team with the infamous name Covid-19 has been spotted.

There is hardly any public information about this team, but it is known that it was founded in 2020, at the height of the deadly COVID pandemic, which claimed millions of lives around the globe.

FC Covid-19 participates in amateur tournaments such as the Pue games and the Dstv Ecasi Champ of Champs.

The Pue festive games are an annual community event held in Evaton, South Africa, aimed at developing grassroots sports and engaging the local community. The event features various sports competitions, including football, and seeks to lift spirits and broaden opportunities for locals. Activities also include games for people with disabilities, fun walks for seniors, and toy giveaways for children.

The squad even boasts a player with the star name Neymar.

It's quite an extraordinary name for a football club, considering the tragedy this disease has caused. But it seems these guys aren't fazed by it at all.

