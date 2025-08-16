RU RU ES ES FR FR
Udinese vs Carrarese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs Carrarese prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
18 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
On August 18, 2025, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, the first round of the Coppa Italia will feature the local side Udinese taking on Serie B representatives Carrarese. I suggest backing goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Udinese finished last season in 12th place, but the end of the campaign left a bitter aftertaste: defeats piled up, and Kosta Runjaić's squad squandered their hard-earned cushion. Over the summer, the club lost several key players, including Lorenzo Lucca, but compensated by signing promising talents—Lennon Miller, Saba Goglichidze, and Jakub Piotrowski.

The preseason went rather confidently: three consecutive wins inspired optimism among the fans. In addition, the manager now has attacking options ranging from veteran Alexis Sánchez to young strikers like Simone Pafundi and Iker Bravo. This allows for dynamic transition football and dominance over a lower-tier opponent.

The "Gialloazzurri" are a modest club from Tuscany that just a couple of years ago were competing in Serie C, but under Antonio Calabro's stewardship, they earned promotion to Serie B and secured a respectable 12th-place finish. For the club, this is almost a small miracle, given their resources lag well behind most rivals.

Carrarese’s current task is not only to maintain a mid-table position, but also to try to challenge for a playoff spot. Over the summer, the team bolstered the squad with the arrivals of Fabio Ruggeri and striker Fabio Abiuso. Up front, the main hope will be Mattia Finotto—the man who scored the winning goal in the 2024 Serie C playoffs. Despite losing friendlies against Serie A sides, the visitors can cause problems with their organized defense and quick counterattacks.

Probable lineups

  • Udinese: Sava — Modesto, Kabasele, Goglichidze, Kamara — Piotrowski, Zarraga, Pajero, Atta — Sánchez, Davis.
  • Carrarese: Bleve — Zanon, Illanes, Imperiale, Oliana, Buah — Schiavi, Melegoni, Cicconi — Abiuso, Finotto.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Udinese lost 8 of their last 10 Serie A matches last season.
  • Carrarese were eliminated in the first round of last year's Coppa Italia, losing to Cagliari.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these teams in official competitions.

Prediction

Udinese have a deeper squad and are clearly superior in terms of quality. Even with potential squad rotation, the hosts should control the game. The optimal bet is "Over 2.5 goals" at 1.82 odds. Carrarese might seize a chance in attack, but overall, the difference in class should be decisive.

