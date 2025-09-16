RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news FIFA to allocate a record sum to clubs for player participation in the World Cup

FIFA to allocate a record sum to clubs for player participation in the World Cup

And not just for the final stage.
Football news Today, 10:40
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
FIFA to allocate a record sum to clubs for player participation in the World Cup Getty Images

Since 2010, clubs have received bonuses from FIFA for their players' participation in the final stage of the World Cup. The upcoming 2026 tournament will bring two significant changes to this system.

Details: As announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a record-breaking $355 million will be distributed among clubs following the global showdown in North America. This initiative represents an increase of almost 70% compared to the $209 million paid out after the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

And here's the second major change. Previously, funds were allocated only for the final stage, but now clubs releasing players not just for the World Cup finals but also for qualifying matches will be compensated.

Quote: “The expanded version of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme for the 2026 World Cup takes another step forward by financially recognizing the tremendous contribution that many clubs and their players around the world make to both the qualifiers and the final tournament,” Infantino stated.

Related teams and leagues
World Cup World Cup Table World Cup Fixtures World Cup Predictions
Related Tournament News
Liga MX Eyes Breakthrough as 2026 World Cup Approaches Football news Today, 00:05 Liga MX Eyes Breakthrough as 2026 World Cup Approaches
World Cup Faces Climate Safety Risks, Study Warns Football news 11 sep 2025, 23:35 World Cup Faces Climate Safety Risks, Study Warns
Enciso Sets Sights on Lifting Paraguay at the World Cup Football news 11 sep 2025, 22:00 Enciso Sets Sights on Lifting Paraguay at the World Cup
FIFA World Cup trophy. Football news 11 sep 2025, 03:00 World Cup 2026 participants: Who has already secured their ticket to the USA, Mexico, and Canada?
Stylish reveal. The official ball for the 2026 World Cup has been unveiled Football news 09 sep 2025, 11:28 Stylish reveal. The official ball for the 2026 World Cup has been unveiled
One step away from qualification. What does South Africa need to reach the World Cup? Football news 09 sep 2025, 06:34 One step away from qualification. What does South Africa need to reach the World Cup?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores