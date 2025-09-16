FIFA to allocate a record sum to clubs for player participation in the World Cup

And not just for the final stage.

Since 2010, clubs have received bonuses from FIFA for their players' participation in the final stage of the World Cup. The upcoming 2026 tournament will bring two significant changes to this system.

Details: As announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a record-breaking $355 million will be distributed among clubs following the global showdown in North America. This initiative represents an increase of almost 70% compared to the $209 million paid out after the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

And here's the second major change. Previously, funds were allocated only for the final stage, but now clubs releasing players not just for the World Cup finals but also for qualifying matches will be compensated.