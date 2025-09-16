FIFA to allocate a record sum to clubs for player participation in the World Cup
Since 2010, clubs have received bonuses from FIFA for their players' participation in the final stage of the World Cup. The upcoming 2026 tournament will bring two significant changes to this system.
Details: As announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a record-breaking $355 million will be distributed among clubs following the global showdown in North America. This initiative represents an increase of almost 70% compared to the $209 million paid out after the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
- See also: World Cup 2026 participants: Who has already secured their ticket to the USA, Mexico, and Canada?
And here's the second major change. Previously, funds were allocated only for the final stage, but now clubs releasing players not just for the World Cup finals but also for qualifying matches will be compensated.
Quote: “The expanded version of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme for the 2026 World Cup takes another step forward by financially recognizing the tremendous contribution that many clubs and their players around the world make to both the qualifiers and the final tournament,” Infantino stated.