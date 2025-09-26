FIFA Suspends Three Argentines for Playing with Malaysia

FIFA delivered a major sanction on Friday, suspending seven players — including Argentines Imanol Machuca (Vélez), Facundo Garcés (Alavés), Rodrigo Holgado (América de Cali) and Brazilian forward João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo — along with the Malaysian Football Association over falsified documents that allowed ineligible call-ups.

According to FIFA, the players took part in Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam in Asian Cup 2027 qualifying with manipulated paperwork. Beyond the 12-month suspension, each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs, while the Malaysian FA faces a 350,000 franc penalty.

The ruling is a serious blow for their clubs. Vélez risks losing Machuca, one of Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s key attackers, Alavés must reorganize after Garcés had cemented his role in defense, and América de Cali loses Holgado, who had just scored on his Malaysia debut.

In addition to the Argentine trio and the Brazilian striker, three European players were also hit with the same punishment: Spaniards Gabriel Felipe Arrocha and Jon Irazábal, as well as Dutch midfielder Héctor Hevel, all of whom featured in the controversial fixture against Vietnam.

The resolution leaves uncertainty, as the AFA and the affected clubs await official notification. Appeals remain possible, but for now the three Argentines are barred from all FIFA-sanctioned competitions.