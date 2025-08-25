FIFA Hits São Paulo With Transfer Ban Over Bobadilla Deal

São Paulo has been handed a transfer ban by FIFA after failing to pay the second installment of midfielder Alan Bobadilla’s transfer from Cerro Porteño, R7 reported on Monday. The Brazilian club had already paid the first part of the $2 million deal, but a dispute over the second payment led the Paraguayan side to file a complaint with FIFA.

The agreement, sealed at the end of 2023, was structured over two years. However, until the debt is settled, São Paulo will not be able to register new players, casting uncertainty over its squad planning.

Club officials remain optimistic that the sanction can be lifted within the week, as negotiations with Cerro Porteño continue. The registration deadline in Brazil closes on September 2, which leaves the club little time to resolve the issue before the window shuts.

The situation becomes more pressing with the injury of striker André Silva. He hurt his right knee during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atlético Mineiro and could miss the rest of the season. If confirmed, São Paulo would have only Juan Dinenno available up front, with Jonathan Calleri and Ryan Francisco already sidelined until 2026 due to knee ligament injuries.

The ban also prevents the immediate registration of right back Maílton, who recently joined the squad. While the club did not initially plan to bring in more reinforcements, Silva’s setback might force São Paulo to rethink its approach. For now, the transfer ban adds another layer of difficulty to a team already strained by injuries in key positions.