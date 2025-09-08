FIFA finds itself at the center of scandal over royalties from Shakira's 2010 World Cup song

An unpleasant situation.

It’s been 15 years since South Africa made a resounding statement by hosting the FIFA World Cup. Yet, despite the passage of time, FIFA is still grappling with issues stemming from that global event.

Details: According to The Times, FIFA pocketed around seven million pounds from the use of Shakira’s anthem “Waka Waka,” which became the tournament’s signature song. The royalties were reportedly earmarked for the development of 20 centers built as part of the 2010 World Cup legacy project.

However, the South African group Freshlyground, who collaborated with Shakira and performed at the World Cup, claims they have been unable to trace where the money actually went. Sony, the song’s rights holder, also attempted to clarify the issue, but all inquiries to FIFA have gone unanswered.

For its part, FIFA insists the funds were used as intended. While some of the money was allocated for football infrastructure in five countries, the charity foundation set up by FIFA to distribute the funds was shut down in 2014.

Reminder: Spain emerged victorious at the 2010 World Cup, defeating the Netherlands in the final.