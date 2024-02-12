Field player or substitute. How a blue card will affect the sending off of goalkeepers

In football, there is a proposal to introduce a new blue card as a disciplinary measure, resulting in a player being sent off for ten minutes.

The Telegraph explains how this will affect goalkeepers. If a goalkeeper receives a blue card, the team has two options. Either a field player takes over in goal, or a substitution is made for another goalkeeper. However, if there are no substitutions remaining, only the first option remains. It is also clarified that coaches are not subject to these penalties and will not be sent off for ten minutes.

It has been announced that the International Football Association Board has decided to introduce the blue card. It will be given for deliberate breaking of an attack and dissent towards the referee. The player will leave the field for 10 minutes. If a player receives two blue cards or a yellow and a blue card, they will be shown a red card.

Testing of the blue card will be conducted in rugby at elite division levels, and there are also intentions to try it in football, with the FA Cup being considered.