Fenerbahçe announces new signing with a creative jab at Milan over Archie Brown transfer

Fenerbahçe made a splashy and humorous introduction of their new player—left-back Archie Brown. The Turkish club released a presentation video that pokes fun at Italian side Milan, who were also vying for the Englishman.

Reports indicated that both clubs had sent private jets to Belgium, where the player was located. However, Brown ultimately chose Fenerbahçe, which set the stage for an ironic video.

The video opens with two airplanes, symbolizing the interest from the two clubs. Later, Brown is seen listening to a radio program announcing his move to Milan, but he asks to change the station—whereupon an announcement is made about his arrival in Istanbul and the signing of his contract with Fenerbahçe.

In this way, the Turkish giants not only won the transfer battle, but also delivered a clear media message with a playful provocation.