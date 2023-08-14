Fenerbahce announce signing of Brazil star midfielder

RU RU
The press service of Istanbul's "Fenerbahçe" has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Fred from "Manchester United" and the Brazilian national team.

The Turkish club paid €9.74 million for the player. This amount could increase by approximately €5 million through bonuses. The Brazilian has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. The contract also includes an option for the automatic extension of the agreement for another year. "Fenerbahçe" beat out competition from "Fulham" and "Lazio" to secure the player.

30-year-old Fred has been playing for "Manchester United" since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the English club from Donetsk's "Shakhtar." The transfer fee was €59 million. He has played a total of 213 matches for Manchester United, scored 14 goals, and provided 19 assists. He had also previously played for the Brazilian club "Internacional."

Fred has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2014. He has played a total of 32 matches for the Brazilian national team, not scoring any goals but providing three assists. He has also received five yellow cards.

