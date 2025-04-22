Felipe Bergoglio, Pope Francis’ Great-Nephew, Plays in Italy and Brings Blessings to the Locker Room

The passing of Pope Francis has brought renewed attention to his personal legacy, including a little-known family connection to the football world. Felipe Bergoglio, great-nephew of the late pontiff, is a young striker currently playing for Castiglionese 1919 in Italy’s Serie D. In an interview with La Nazione, Felipe opened up about his relationship with the Argentine pope and the curiosity surrounding his surname.

“It’s an honor to be a Bergoglio. Carrying the name has never been a burden,” he said. Felipe is the grandson of Jorge Bergoglio, a cousin of the Pope who shared his name. Though the family was geographically distant in Argentina, he recalled hearing that the Pope often asked about them and maintained a strong sense of connection.

Felipe began his football journey in Córdoba with Club Lasallano, made his first-team debut in 2022, and moved to Europe with his father the following year. After stints with Misano Adriático and Trestina, he joined Castiglionese on loan.

Since arriving in Italy, his surname has attracted attention. “Some people thought the Pope was my grandfather,” he laughed. He also shared a quirky tradition in the dressing room: “My teammates often ask me for a blessing before matches or when they get injured. We always laugh about it.”

For Felipe, the name Bergoglio carries history, faith, and now, a story of his own on the football pitch.