"F*ck". Guardiola couldn't pick the better of his two teams

During The Best ceremony, where Pep Guardiola was recognized as the best coach of the year, the Spanish coach was posed with a challenging question to choose the better of his two teams.

"Manchester City 2022/23 or Barcelona 2010/11? F*ck," said the head coach of the English champions directly from the stage. "I don't know, honestly, I don't know. That 'Barcelona' was very good, dynamic. But this team is too. It's very difficult to play, to win in England. But the guys do it year after year."

It's worth noting that Guardiola won the treble with both of these teams. He coached Barcelona from 2008 to 2012 and has been with Manchester City since 2016 to the present day. He was also the head coach of Bayern Munich earlier in his career.