FC Bayern has extended two remarkable streaks in the Champions League

Bayern Munich secured a resolute victory over Copenhagen (2:1) in the second round of the Champions League, thus extending two remarkable records in the tournament, specifically pertaining to the group stage.

Firstly, Bayern Munich last suffered a defeat in the group stage back in the autumn of 2017, when they lost 0:3 to PSG. Since then, they have played 36 matches without a loss.

Secondly, Bayern Munich last failed to win a group stage match in the autumn of 2020, which was a 1:1 draw against Atletico Madrid. Since then, the Munich side has won 15 consecutive matches at this stage.