FC Barcelona has resolved to determine the future of Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona will be actively seeking lucrative avenues for the transfer of Ansu Fati next summer, as reported by Diario Sport.

The Catalan club initially sought to part ways with the 20-year-old forward during the offseason but had to settle for a loan to Brighton. FC Barcelona has made the definitive decision that Ansu Fati is no longer essential to their plans, given the club's rebuilded attacking lineup and the necessity to curtail financial expenditures. Following his loan spell, the player will not rejoin the ranks of the «blaugranas».

Ansu Fati was once heralded with immense promise, yet a series of hard injuries has hindered his ascent to the top level.