Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart

Ansu Fati scores 6 goals in 5 matches for Monaco

In the seventh round of the French Ligue 1, Monaco managed to avoid defeat against Nice. The Monegasques took full advantage of their numerical superiority and clawed back a draw after trailing 0-2 during the match.

The main man of the evening was Ansu Fati, who bagged a brace by converting two penalties. Notably, for the 22-year-old Spaniard once dubbed the 'new Messi', this was already his second double in a Monaco shirt. After seven rounds, he leads the Ligue 1 goalscoring chart, having netted 5 times in just three appearances.

⚽️ Brugge

⚽️⚽️ Metz

⚽️ Lorient

⚽️⚽️ Nice



ANSU FATI IS ON FIRE WITH MONACO. ❤️‍🔥🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/0zSzVMXMFl — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 5, 2025

Additionally, Fati has also found the net in the Champions League. Let’s not forget, the winger is on loan at Monaco from Barcelona. Next summer, he is set to return to the Catalan club, but for now, he’s regaining his top form in France.